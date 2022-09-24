Chambers gives Montana State 38-35 win over E Washington

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Sean Chambers scored on a 13-yard run for the winning touchdown as No. 4 Montana State defeated No. 15 Eastern Washington 38-35 in a Big Sky Conference opening game that had a wild final four minutes. With the Bobcats trailing 35-31, a Chambers pass was picked off by Jaren Banks in the end zone with 3:52 left in the game. On the next play, Sebastian Valdez forced a Micah Smith fumble that was recovered by Ty Okada. It took two Chambers carries for MSU to score. On fourth-and-14 from the EWU 25, Nolan Ulm caught a long pass from Gunner Talkington but when he landed on the turn, the ball popped loose into Danny Uluilakepa’s hands and after a long review the Bobcats ran out the final two minutes.

