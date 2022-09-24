Brosmer, Laube propel New Hampshire past Towson

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Max Brosmer threw three touchdown passes and Dylan Laube ran for 114 yards and New Hampshire was never threatened in a 37-14 win over Towson. Laube also returned four punts for 125 yards with most of them coming on a 92-yarder for a touchdown. The play occurred with 35 seconds left before halftime for a 10 lead and New Hampshire never looked back. Brosmer finished 17-for-23 passing for 194 yards completing passes to six different receivers. Tyrrell Pigrome threw for 142 yards for Towson.

