LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Alcorn State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 38-21 in a Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. The Braves (2-2) trailed the Golden Lions (2-2) by four points at halftime, took a 24-21 lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns and closed out the win with a 14-0 fourth-quarter run. No other details were available.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.