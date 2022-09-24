Austin Peay scores 28 unanswered 2nd-half points to beat EKU

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mike DiLiello passed for a touchdown and rushed for 181 yards and three second-half scores as Austin Peay scored 28 unanswered points after halftime to beat Eastern Kentucky 31-20. Austin Peay trailed 20-3 at halftime, including a DiLiello interception that was returned 40 yards for a score by Joseph Sayles. But DiLiello had scoring runs of 39, 7 and 8 yards in the second half to help the Governors take a 24-20 lead with 12:20 left in the fourth. DiLiello’s 24-yard connection with Drae McCray capped the scoring with 5:39 left. DiLiello was 17 of 33 for 172 yards passing but he was also intercepted two times. CJ Evans Jr. added 75 yards rushing as Austin Peay rushers combined for 326 yards on 52 carries.

