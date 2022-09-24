Achane leads No. 23 Texas A&M past No. 10 Arkansas, 23-21

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Devon Achane rushed for 159 yards and a touchdown, Demani Richardson sprinted the final 82 yards on a wild fumble return for another score and No. 23 Texas A&M beat 10th-ranked Arkansas 23-21. The Razorbacks had a chance to take the lead with 1:30 remaining, but Cam Little’s 42-yard field goal attempt hit near the top of the right upright. Both teams are 3-1. The Razorbacks built an early 14-0 lead but missed out on consecutive 4-0 starts for the first time since the last 1980s. Texas A&M has back-to-back wins over ranked teams since losing to Appalachian State.

