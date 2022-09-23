Zambia investigates sexual abuse claims in women’s soccer

The Zambian soccer federation has opened an investigation into claims of sexual abuse in the women’s game and says it is taking accusations made on social media serious enough to ask police for help with the inquiry. The Football Association of Zambia says there is no record of an official complaint being made. There have been accusations that players on the women’s national team have been victims of abuse at the hands of coaching staff. Zambia will play at the Women’s World Cup next year for the first time. No one has been identified in the case.

