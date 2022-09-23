UTEP grinds out 27-10 victory over heavily favored Boise St.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Gavin Hardison threw for one touchdown, Marcus Bellon returned a punt for another score and UTEP defeated Boise State 27-10. Bellon’s 47-yard punt return gave a Miners a 20-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Miners iced the game with a 14-play, 80-yard drive that took 9:10 off the clock in the fourth quarter. Reynaldo Flores capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run. Although the Miners outgained the Broncos 148-53 in the first half, UTEP didn’t take the lead until Hardison hit Jeremiah Ballard with a 42-yard touchdown pass with 2:10 remaining in the second quarter.

