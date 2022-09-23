Titans starting Daley at left tackle with Taylor Lewan out

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will start Dennis Daley at left tackle Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders with three-time Pro Bowler Taylor Lewan ruled out.

The Titans (0-2) also will be without starting outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi and cornerback Ugo Amadi (ankle). Daley took over at left tackle after Lewan hurt his right knee on the first offensive play of their 41-7 loss in Buffalo on Monday night.

“He filled in there and got some more work this week, so I am excited to see him go play,” coach Mike Vrabel said.

The Titans traded with Carolina for Daley before the start of this season for some much-needed depth. The 6-foot-6, 326-pound Daley was a sixth-round pick by the Panthers in 2019 and has started 21 of 36 games in his career. Daley has started at left tackle, left guard and right guard in his career.

Starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (hamstring) practiced fully Friday along with reserve running back Dontrell Hilliard. Punt returner and rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips is doubtful with an injured shoulder.

Linebacker Zach Cunningham is questionable after not practicing Friday. He was limited after hurting a knee Thursday.

