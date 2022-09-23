Take fouls, score changes will be different in NBA this year

Changing the way the so-called “transition take fouls” are officiated this season won’t keep them out of the NBA game. In fact, the league thinks that sort of play now may make the game better. The long-awaited rule change — one of the points of education for the NBA going into this season — was a major talking point this week for referees. They gathered for their preseason meetings now that training camps around the league are about to open. There are other emphasis areas, but the take-foul changes may be the most significant.

