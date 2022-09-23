Spanish women’s soccer in turmoil after player revolt

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer is in turmoil after 15 players on the women’s national team pulled out of the squad saying their coach has “significantly” affected their “emotional state” and their health. The players cited coach Jorge Vilda as the reason for the problems. The list of players did not include Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas. Three players said earlier this month that there was “widespread discontentment” on the team. The Spanish soccer federation has defended the professionalism of Vilda. Federation official Ana Álvarez says there have been no incidents of verbal abuse by Vilda.

