Southgate says faith in players influenced by Eddie Jones

MILAN (AP) — England coach Gareth Southgate is taking inspiration from his rugby counterpart Eddie Jones by continuing to pick valued players even if they are not regularly competing at the highest level. Jones wrote in his book how he selected players from English champion Saracens despite the team’s relegation to the second tier at the end of the 2019-20 season following salary-cap breaches. Southgate likens it to the situation he finds himself in two months out from the World Cup with players like Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell retaining their places in the England squad despite limited game time in the English Premier League this season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.