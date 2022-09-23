Puerto Rico players hope win brings joy to recovering island

SYDNEY (AP) — Puerto Rico captain Pamela Rosado hopes the team’s first victory in the women’s World Cup can provide a small bit of joy to the island that’s been ravaged by Hurricane Fiona. The island’s government said some 62% of 1.47 million customers remained without power Thursday. A third of customers, or more than 400,000, did not yet have water service. The team was winless in its three games in the 2018 World Cup that came a year after Hurricane Maria hit and devastated Puerto Rico. Now the team has a chance to advance to the quarterfinals with potentially one more victory in its next three games.

