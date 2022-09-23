Mariners rookie OF Rodriguez on 10-day IL with back strain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seattle Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez, a leading candidate for the AL Rookie of the Year award, has been put on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain. The move came with Seattle holding the third and final wild-card spot, a half-game behind Tampa Bay and four games ahead of Baltimore. Outfielder Taylor Trammell was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. Rodriguez left Thursday’s win at Oakland in the first inning after experiencing back tightness. The 21-year-old leads rookies with 27 home runs. He’s second with 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. Rodriguez was replaced in center field by Jarred Kelenic for Seattle’s game at Kansas City. Third baseman J.P. Crawford took Rodriguez’s accustomed leadoff spot in the batting order.

