Laver Cup protester sets court, arm on fire, delays match

LONDON (AP) — A protester has lit a portion of the court and his arm on fire during a match at the Laver Cup tennis event. The episode happened hours before Roger Federer was scheduled to play for the final time before retiring. The activist briefly delayed the action at the start of the second set of Stefanos Tsitsipas’ 6-2, 6-1 victory for Team Europe over Diego Schwartzman of Team World at the O2 Arena on Friday. The person was wearing a white T-shirt with a message about private jets and made his way onto the black court to sit down near the net. He eventually was carried away by security guards.

