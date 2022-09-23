Kremer tosses 4-hitter, Rutschman HR, Orioles blank Astros
By DAVID GINSBURG
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Dean Kremer pitched a four-hitter, Adley Rutschman homered and the Baltimore Orioles kept themselves squarely in the playoff hunt by defeating the Houston Astros 6-0. The Orioles started the day trailing Seattle by four games in the race for the third and final AL wild-card spot. Kremer walked two, struck out six and did not allow a runner past second base. It was the third straight impressive performance by an Orioles starter, following Jordan Lyles’ three-hitter against Detroit and Kyle Bradish pitching into the ninth inning of a shutout against AL West-leading Houston on Thursday night. Baltimore has 15 shutouts this season — its most since 1992 — including three against the Astros.