Greene’s sac fly helps Tigers beat fading White Sox, 5-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Riley Greene’s sacrifice fly drove in a tiebreaking run in the seventh inning and the Detroit Tigers handed the fading Chicago White Sox their fourth straight loss, 5-3. Akil Baddoo singled off reliever Reynaldo Lopez (5-4) to lead off the seventh, then advanced to third when he stole second and catcher Yasmani Grandal’s throw sailed into center field. Baddoo trotted home on Greene’s fly to center to put the Tigers ahead 4-3. Spencer Torkelson’s ground-rule double in the eighth scored an insurance run and Detroit went on to win for the third time in four games. Jonathan Schoop had a solo shot and Eric Haase added two hits and an RBI to help the last-place Tigers improve to 5-12 against the White Sox.

