Green Bay police apologize to Dillon, discipline officer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers running back A.J. Dillon has received an apology from the Green Bay police chief for the way an officer treated him during an exhibition soccer match at Lambeau Field. Chris Davis issued the apology Friday and said the police department directed “appropriate corrective action” to the officer involved as it completed an internal review of the July 23 incident. Video posted on social media showed Dillon on the verge of doing a Lambeau leap into the crowd when an officer grabbed him by the back of his collar and gave him a shove.

