Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 1:08 PM

Flacco’s time as Jets’ top QB winds down, Wilson on way back

KION

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is getting closer to playing again for the New York Jets. That means Joe Flacco’s time as the starting quarterback is coming to a close. It could be next week. Or maybe a few weeks. When Wilson’s knee is totally healthy, he’ll be back under center even if the Jets are flourishing under Flacco. The game at Pittsburgh in Week 4 will be the earliest Wilson would return. Flacco is doing all he can to establish himself as the quarterback of right now. The 37-year-old veteran led the Jets to a stunning 31-30 victory at Cleveland last Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content