F1 team Williams releasing Nicholas Latifi at end of season

WANTAGE, England (AP) — Formula One team Williams is releasing Canadian driver Nicholas Latifi when his contract runs out at the end of the season. Williams made the announcement Friday without saying who will replace the 27-year-old Latifi who has not scored a point this season. Latifi is in his third season with Williams and his best result was seventh place at the Hungarian GP last year. Latifi was thrust into the spotlight at the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP last season. His late crash led to a safety car and then a chaotic restart as Max Verstappen clinched the title from Lewis Hamilton on the last lap.

