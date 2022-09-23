England and Germany both beaten in Nations League

ROME (AP) — It was a rough night for two teams expected to be World Cup contenders when England lost at Italy 1-0 and was relegated from the top tier of the Nations League while Germany lost at home to Hungary by the same score. Italy went ahead at the San Siro when Giacomo Raspadori controlled a ball over the top from Leonardo Bonucci and scored from the edge of the area. The goal of the night belonged to Hungary captain Ádám Szalai after he scored with an audacious backheel flick 17 minutes in following a corner.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.