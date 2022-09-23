Browns LB Walker Jr. out for season with quadriceps tear

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday night’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Walker is one of the Browns’ emotional leaders and the defensive signal caller. Walker was injured while defending a screen pass. His legs buckled awkwardly under him as he was blocked by Steelers right tackle lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, who then fell on Walker as he laid face down. Walker re-signed as a free agent for a second season with Cleveland in March. Jacob Phillips will move into the starting lineup and take over play calls.

