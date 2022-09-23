Browns in good hands with Brissett while Watson suspended

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett is doing everything the Cleveland Browns had hoped. The veteran quarterback has provided quality play and solid leadership through three games as the Browns wait for starter Deshaun Watson to return from his 11-game suspension. Brissett has been pin-point accurate in Cleveland’s past two games. On Thursday, he threw two touchdown passes as the Browns beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 and distanced themselves from a brutal loss to the New York Jets four days earlier. Brissett has no illusions about his role in holding Watson’s spot, but he’s also enjoying every moment while trying to keep the Browns in contention.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.