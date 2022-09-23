Bowling Green’s Loeffler to miss game with ‘health matter’

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green coach Scot Loeffler will miss Saturday’s game at Mississippi State because of ‘a personal health matter.’ The school gave no details about Loeffler’s condition in a new release, but did say he was expected to return to the sideline for the Falcons’ next game against Akron on Oct. 1. Associate head coach and linebackers coach Steve Morrison will serve as acting head coach. Running backs coach Brian White will serve as the game manager on the field while Morrison remains coaching from the coaches box. Loeffler, 47, is in his fourth season as Bowling Green’s head coach.

