US missing many starters ahead of World Cup warmup vs Japan

Gregg Berhalter’s U.S. roster as the World Cup approaches is as notable for its absences as for those set to play in Friday’s warmup against Japan at Düsseldorf, Germany. Tim Weah, Yunus Musah, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson and Zack Steffen are out with injuries for both the Japan game and Tuesday’s final warmup against Saudi Arabia. Miles Robinson will miss the World Cup because of a torn Achilles. Matt Turner, who has played just one match since Arsenal’s season started, will be in goal. Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long will pair in central defense, and Sam Vines will start at left back.

By The Associated Press

