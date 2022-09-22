UCF aims to keep rolling against struggling Georgia Tech

UCF looks to improve to 3-1 when the Knights host Georgia Tech on Saturday. Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee earned American Athletic Conference offensive player of the week honors last week with a stellar performance in a 40-14 rout of Florida Atlantic. Georgia Tech is coming off a 42-0 loss to Ole Miss and has been outscored 83-10 in the Yellow Jackets’ two losses this season. It’s the fifth ever meeting between Georgia Tech and UCF, and the teams are playing in Orlando, Florida, for the first time. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 3-1.

By The Associated Press

