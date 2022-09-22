Trubisky, Steelers’ offense bog down in loss to Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Mitch Trubisky’s starting job is safe. Following a loss to the Cleveland Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he has no plans to make any lineup changes and that includes at quarterback. Trubisky had some nice moments, but just not enough of them in Pittsburgh’s 29-17 loss. Trubisky finished 20 of 32 for 207 yards and had the Steelers head at halftime. But Pittsburgh bogged down after halftime and couldn’t rally against the Browns, who held on four days after a major collapse against the Jets. Trubisky was criticized for not throwing deep last week and took some shots.

