Texas Tech LB Ramirez back home after gruesome injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez is back in Texas five days after breaking his left leg in a gruesome injury sustained during a game at North Carolina State. Ramirez was greeted at the Lubbock airport by coach Joey McGuire and others. The fourth-year junior’s week in Raleigh, North Carolina, included a hospital visit from N.C. State coach Dave Doeren and members of his staff. Doeren says it was “just the right thing to do.” Ramirez was injured in the first half of Saturday’s 27-14 loss to the Wolfpack.