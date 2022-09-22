South Carolina looks to gain rhythm against Charlotte

South Carolina hopes to get itself back on positive footing when it faces Charlotte of Conference USA at home on Saturday night. The Gamecocks dropped their first two Southeastern Conference games to No. 10 Arkansas and No. 1 Georgia by a combined score of 92-37. Neither side of the ball has played well this season with ranked No. 100 nationally and the defense ranked No. 113. Charlotte will look to beat its first SEC opponent in three tries. The 49ers are 1-7 overall against Power Five programs. The win came at Duke last season.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.