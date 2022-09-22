Red Sox place 2B Trevor Story on 10-day IL

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox second baseman Trevor Story went back on the 10-day injured list 11 days after he left a game against Baltimore because of a bruised left heel. Boston made the move retroactive to Tuesday and recalled first baseman/third baseman Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A Worcester. The 29-year-old Story, a two-time All-Star, is hitting .238 with 16 homers and 66 RBIs after leaving Colorado and signing a $140 million, six-year contract with the Red Sox. He switched from shortstop to second with Boston.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.