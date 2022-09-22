Patriots look to continue recent home dominance vs. Ravens

The Ravens fell apart late in a loss to Miami last week, spoiling another big day by quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore will look to bounce back with a trip to New England, where the Patriots have won three of the past four meetings. New England has a 9-2 overall edge in the regular-season matchups, including a 6-0 record at home. It includes a victory in the rain-soaked affair in 2020 that turned on an errant snap by the Ravens in the fourth quarter. New England is 17-3 in home openers since 2002, trailing only Denver and Seattle, who are both 18-3.

