Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:15 AM

Parade and parties over, Avs focus on Stanley Cup defense

KION

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — All the Stanley Cup parties and parades are over for the Colorado Avalanche. Training camp has arrived. Winning consecutive titles is difficult. In the salary cap era that began in 2005, the only teams to repeat have been Tampa Bay (’20, ’21) and Pittsburgh (’16, ’17). The Avalanche have some new faces, too. They traded for goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and added forward Evan Rodrigues. The team also locked up Nathan MacKinnon to an eight-year contract that is worth $100.8 million.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content