Panthers know third downs critical vs. division rival Saints

The Carolina Panthers know they’ll need to win third downs against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday if they hope to snap a league-long nine-game losing streak. Carolina is converting a meager 26.1% of its third down conversions, which ranks 29th in the league. The Saints won’t make it easy. Their third down defense has been pretty solid, allowing opponents to convert just 33.3% of their chances, tied for eighth best in the league. If those two statistical categories hold, it could be another long day for QB Baker Mayfield and the Panthers offense. Carolina hasn’t won a home game in more than a full calendar year. That win came against the Saints in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

