Old faces, new purpose as Malkin, Letang return to Penguins
By WILL GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
CRANBERRY, Pa. (AP) — After a summer of uncertainty, the Pittsburgh Penguins have returned to work with plenty of familiar faces. The team opted to re-sign franchise icons Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang during the offseason rather than let them leave in free agency. The moves will keep the core of Malkin, Letang and longtime captain Sidney Crosby together through at least 2025. The 36-year-old Malkin says he is eager to prove he is still an elite player after spending most of last season recovering from knee surgery. The Penguins have three weeks to get ready for the regular season, which begins on Oct. 13 against Arizona.