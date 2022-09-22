Northwestern hosting Redhawks after loss to FCS S. Illinois

Northwestern remains in bounce-back mode with two straight losses heading into the game against Miami (Ohio). The Wildcats dropped a stunner to an FCS program last week when Southern Illinois beat them 31-24. They are also staring at a tough one-two punch to open Big Ten play. They visit No. 14 Penn State next week and host Wisconsin on Oct. 8. Miami lost 38-17 at Cincinnati in the 126th Battle for the Victory Bell. That gave the Bearcats 16 straight wins against their in-state rival and the series lead. The Redhawks open MAC play at Buffalo next week.

