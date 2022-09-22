No. 3 Ohio St out to extend streak vs Badgers in B10 opener

Third-ranked Ohio State will try to beat Wisconsin a ninth straight time when the Badgers visit Ohio Stadium on Saturday night. The Badgers haven’t won in Columbus since 2004. How the Badgers deal with C.J. Stroud will determine if this game is close. Wisconsin has allowed only nine passes of 20 yards or longer. Stroud and his elite receiving corps have combined for 18 passes of 20-plus yards, and 11 of those went for at least 30. Maryland’s Taulia Tagovailoa faces a big challenge against No. 4 Michigan. Minnesota plays its toughest opponent so far when it visits Michigan State.

