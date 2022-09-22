No. 19 BYU hosts surging Wyoming

BYU and Wyoming are meeting for the first time since the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. The Cougars are looking to bounce back from a tough 41-20 loss at Oregon. The Cowboys come to Provo with a three-game winning streak after edging Air Force 17-14 to open Mountain West Conference play. BYU and Wyoming were former conference foes until the Cougars left the Mountain West in 2010. The Cowboys have lost eight straight games and 11 of 12 in the series with BYU dating back to 2000.

By The Associated Press

