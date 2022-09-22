No. 16 Mississippi aims to slow down Brin, Tulsa offense

No. 16 Mississippi’s stingy defense is bracing for Tulsa and the nation’s top passing offense. The Rebels have allowed only 13 points through three games. They face a different kind of challenge this weekend at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Hurricanes are led by national passing leader Davis Brin, who has two of the nation’s top 10 receivers in Keylon Stokes and Juan Carlos Santana. Ole Miss is coming off a 42-0 road win over Georgia Tech and is a three-touchdown favorite in this game before heading into Southeastern Conference play. Tulsa has won all three previous meetings with Ole Miss.

By The Associated Press

