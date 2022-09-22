No. 15 Oregon at Washington St. promises offensive fireworks

Two of the best teams in the Pac-12 open the conference season against each other Saturday. No. 15 Oregon, which beat No. 12 BYU last weekend, is looking to continue its surge after an opening loss at No. 1 Georgia. Undefeated Washington State (3-0) looks to knock off a second ranked team this season. A key matchup is Washington State’s imposing defense against an Oregon (2-1) offense that scored on each of its first half possessions against BYU. Oregon transfer quarterback Bo Nix completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and Oregon rushed for 234 yards on 43 carries against BYU. Washington State’s defense produced seven sacks as the Cougars crushed woeful Colorado State 38-7.

By The Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.