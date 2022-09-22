Newcomers Young, Homa help US take Presidents Cup lead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Young didn’t flinch in his first Presidents Cup. Neither did Max Homa. They are among the new blood on the United States team and they made the most of their opportunities in alternate-shot play, earning points to help the Americans take a 4-1 lead over the International team at Quail Hollow. Young buried a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole as he and Collin Morikawa closed out Tom Kim and K.H. Lee 2-and-1. Homa and Tony Finau won a tight match by making par on the 18th hole after Mito Pereira hooked his drive into the trees.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.