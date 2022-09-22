NCAA gives LSU 1-year probation for ex-assistant’s conduct
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The NCAA has placed LSU’s football program on one year of probation after determining that former offensive line coach James Cregg and another ex-football staff member violated recruiting restrictions during the 2020 football season. The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions found that Cregg and a former assistant recruiting director violated restrictions against in-person contact with prospective recruits during the COVID-19 pandemic and also provided improper inducements to a recruit. The committee also issued a three-year “show cause” penalty against Cregg. That order means Cregg’s own recruiting activities would be restricted for that period if he were hired by another NCAA member program.