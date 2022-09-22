McLaren hires Barnhart, considering Kyle Busch for Indy 500

The head of McLaren Racing held a town hall at its IndyCar shop to introduce new hire Brian Barnhart and quell any concerns over this week’s sudden departure of the team president. Zak Brown did not give a title for Barnhart, an industry veteran who spent the past season as strategist for Alexander Rossi at Andretti Autosport. Rossi will be part of Arrow McLaren SP’s expanded three-car lineup next season and Barnhart will report to Brown. McLaren is also in serious conversation about running a fourth Indianapolis 500 entry for NASCAR star Kyle Busch, who has permission from new boss Richard Childress to compete in the Indy 500 with a Chevrolet team.

