McCall leads Coastal Carolina over Georgia State 41-24

ATLANTA (AP) — Grayson McCall threw two long scoring strikes to freshman Jared Brown and ran for a score — all in the first quarter — and Coastal Carolina breezed to a 41-24 victory over Georgia State. McCall hit Brown for a 50-yard score on the first play from scrimmage and the pair hooked up again for a 53-yarder as Coastal Carolina (4-0) jumped out to a 14-0 lead just 2:53 into the Sun Belt Conference opener. Tucker Gregg scored on a 4-yard run to get Georgia State (0-4) within seven, but McCall capped a 10-play 75-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and the Chanticleers led 21-7 after one quarter. The Panthers never got closer than 10 points from there.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.