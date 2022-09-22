Longtime Royals executive Dayton Moore departs one last time

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dayton Moore was fired from his role atop the baseball operations department for the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. He led the team for 16 years, winning two American League pennants and a World Series. He made the unusual decision to come to the park after his firing, addressing media and saying goodbye to players, coaches, trainers, clubhouse attendants and even the staff working the parking lot. Players say it speaks to his character, which made him a favorite in Kansas City, even as the team struggled through another frustrating season.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.