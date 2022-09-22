Kraken beginning second season with sense of familiarity

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have started training camp with a group of players who had been on the ice together before. They are also now able to be around each other in the locker room with COVID-19 protocols lifted to start the process of improving on what was a disappointing first season. The Kraken made some key offseason additions and should be far better than the team that finished last season 27-49-6, including a miserable nine-game losing streak in December and January.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.