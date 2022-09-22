Kane, Toews have no plans to leave the Blackhawks — yet

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks stars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews haven’t started making plans to leave the only NHL team they’ve ever played for. The franchise’s marquee names said they aren’t even thinking about it as rebuilding Blackhawks opened training camp Thursday. The 33-year-old Kane and 34-year-old Toews are in the final years of eight-year, $84 million contracts with no movement clauses. Both will become free agents at the end of the 2022-23 season, unless they consent to a trade to another team before then.

