Jets rookie Garrett Wilson breaks out, wants to be ‘great’

Garrett Wilson has watched the replays of his two-touchdown breakout performance in the New York Jets’ victory last Sunday at Cleveland. But the rookie wide receiver has focused even more in the film room on the plays he didn’t make. The No. 10 overall pick in April out of Ohio State says the mistakes are what can cost a team. And Wilson wants to be great. He had eight receptions for 102 yards and the two scores in the 31-30 win over the Browns. It earned Wilson the AFC rookie of the week award and his teammates think the performance is just the start of many good things ahead.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.