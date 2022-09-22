Giants seek first 3-0 start since ’09, face Dallas Monday

The New York Giants will try to open a season with three straight wins for the first time since 2009 when they host the Dallas Cowboys Monday night. Dallas will be without quarterback Dak Prescott again. Backup Cooper Rush led the team to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Cowboys have beaten the Giants in nine of the past 10 games. New York’s only win in the run was at home in the final game of the 2020 season. Dallas won the NFC East last season. New York has not made the playoffs since 2016.

By The Associated Press

