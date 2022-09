The Seminoles are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2015. Florida State coach Mike Norvell was 0-6 in September in his first two seasons in Tallahassee but now could go 3-0 in 2022 (the Seminoles also had a Week 0 rout of FCS Duquesne). Boston College has battled injuries along the offensive line, which have contributed to a rough start in coach Jeff Hafley’s third season.

By The Associated Press

