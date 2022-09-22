Fan misbehavior on rise in English soccer, government says
LONDON (AP) — Government statistics show the number of field invasions in soccer matches in England and Wales last season soared by 127% compared to the last full campaign before the coronavirus pandemic. The data provided by the Home Office highlighted the growth in anti-social behavior at matches that soccer authorities are attempting to combat. The Premier League announced Wednesday that fans who run onto the field or use objects like smoke bombs and pyrotechnics at matches will receive automatic bans from clubs for a minimum of a year. There were 441 matches where field invasions were reported last season. Soccer-related arrests were up by 59%.