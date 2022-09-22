Ex-director set to plead guilty in Mississippi welfare fraud

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A former director of Mississippi’s welfare agency is set to plead guilty to new federal charges in a conspiracy to misspend tens of millions of dollars that were intended to help needy families. Mississippi is one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the charges are part of the largest public corruption case in the state’s history. John Davis is scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday to plead guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government. State charges against Davis are being dropped and he has agreed to testify against others in the case.

